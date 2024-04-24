CarWale
    New Maruti Swift arriving in India on 9 May, what we know so far!

    Desirazu Venkat

    New Maruti Swift arriving in India on 9 May, what we know so far!

    Introduction

    It may be raining SUVs everywhere but there’s one car among the crop that’s always managed to stir up the pot whenever it is in the news and that’s the Maruti Suzuki Swift. There will be a new-generation of the popular hatchback for India next month here is everything that you can expect from the fourth-generation Maruti Swift.

    Design highlights

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Front View

    Despite being termed an all-new generation for the hatchback, the car looks more like an evolution of the outgoing model. You get the same silhouette but with a new face that’s dominated by a new grille and shape for the headlamps.

    In profile, the rear door handles have moved back to the door and there’s a new design for the alloy wheels. The rear has become little chunkier thanks to a larger rear bumper and smaller tail lamps that now have a more prominent C-shape design.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The interior is an all-black affair with a new vertically stacked dashboard, HD quality 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and bigger full-colour MID. Suzuki has also revised the design for the climate control interface with the dials making way for toggle switches.

    The second row is functional more than anything else and you get features like bottle holders in both the doors, headrests for the middle rear occupant and the single cup holder between both the front seats.

    The car has grown in overall length by 20mm but the wheelbase has no changed and you are expected to get similar levels of space as compared to the current model. This means the 268-litre boot will return unchanged.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Dashboard

    Feature list

    Internationally, in addition to the usual like climate control, connected car technology, LED light package, touchscreen infotainment with wireless phone mirroring, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, Suzuki has also included level-2 ADAS for the first time to comply with new safety regulations. In fact, this level-2 ADAS has earned it a 5/5 score in 6 out 7 tests conducted as a part of the JNCAP.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Front Row Seats

    Let’s be realistic, the level-2 ADAS is not expected to come with the Indian-spec Swift as it would hike the price of the car significantly and also at the time of making this video, Maruti had not introduced ADAS for either the Grand Vitara or the Invicto, its flagship products.

    Powertrains

    Globally, there is a new mild-hybrid three-cylinder petrol engine mated to either a five-speed manual or a CVT. However, for India, we expect the 1.2-litre K12C motor to continue unchanged. This engine produces 88bhp/113Nm and can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The same engine can also be had in a CNG guise with an output of 76bhp/98.5Nm and only available with a five-speed manual.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine Shot

    Competition

    The Swift’s rivals a diverse pack in terms of body style. At one end you have the top version of the Celerio and Wagon R but at the other end you have cars like the Renault Triber, Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch. Its biggest rival has always been the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and continues to be so for the foreseeable future.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift Gallery

    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
