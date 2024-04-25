SCOOP! Mahindra XUV 3XO to get new variants

To be launched on 29 April, 2024

Top-spec version likely to get ADAS

Mahindra India is all set to launch the XUV 3XO in the country next week on 29 April, 2024. Ahead of the official launch, we have got plenty of details regarding the features, exterior design, and fuel efficiency. And now we have learned that the upcoming XUV 300 facelift will get new variants name.

The currently on-sale Mahindra XUV 300 is available in five variants, namely, W2, W4, W6, W8, and W8 (O). However, the upcoming XUV 3XO will borrow variant names from its elder sibling, the XUV700. It will likely be offered in four trim levels, including MX, AX, AX5, and AX7, with L (Luxury Pack) and Pro versions for the top-spec variants.

Coming to the features, the Mahindra XUV 3XO will get a completely revised cabin with features such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument panel, Harman Kardon-sourced seven-speaker music system, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a redesigned centre console. Furthermore, the SUV could also benefit from a 360-degree surround camera, lane watch camera, front and rear parking sensors, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and an ADAS suite.

As for the powertrain, the XUV 3XO will likely continue to be offered with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Recently, the brand released a teaser revealing the fuel efficiency and performance figures of one of its powertrains. As per the teaser, the said engine will offer an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.1kmpl and a zero to 60kmph sprint time of 4.5 seconds.