2024 Jeep Wrangler launched in India at Rs. 67.65 lakh

Offered in two variants

Gets a revised interior with more tech

Jeep India has finally launched the Wrangler facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs. 67.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The lifestyle off-roader is available in two variants, namely, Unlimited and Rubicon, with a revised exterior and more features. The deliveries of the new Wrangler are slated to begin in mid-May 2024.

On the outside, the 2024 Wrangler is unmistakably a Jeep off-roader with the signature seven-slat blacked-out grille, wide bumper with updated fascia, and 18-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels for the Unlimited and Rubicon versions, respectively. Furthermore, the windshield now gets Gorilla Glass protection.

As for the colour options, the Wrangler facelift can be customised in five exterior shades – Bright White, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red, Black, and Sarge Green.

Inside, the Jeep Wrangler facelift gets subtle changes in the form of a revised dashboard layout. As for the features, the SUV is now equipped with a 12.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-way powered front seats, six airbags, TPMS, and an ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Jeep Wrangler facelift is plonked with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine coupled with an eight-speed torque converter unit. The motor is capable of producing 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. As for the off-roading tech, the lifestyle SUV is equipped with the brand’s Selec-Trac 4WD system as standard.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler:

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited – Rs. 67.65 lakh

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – Rs. 71.65 lakh