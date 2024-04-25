CarWale
    AD

    2024 Jeep Wrangler launched in India at Rs. 67.65 lakh

    Read inதமிழ்|తెలుగు|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    18,607 Views
    2024 Jeep Wrangler launched in India at Rs. 67.65 lakh
    • Offered in two variants
    • Gets a revised interior with more tech

    Jeep India has finally launched the Wrangler facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs. 67.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The lifestyle off-roader is available in two variants, namely, Unlimited and Rubicon, with a revised exterior and more features. The deliveries of the new Wrangler are slated to begin in mid-May 2024.

    Jeep Wrangler facelift Right Side View

    On the outside, the 2024 Wrangler is unmistakably a Jeep off-roader with the signature seven-slat blacked-out grille, wide bumper with updated fascia, and 18-inch and 17-inch alloy wheels for the Unlimited and Rubicon versions, respectively. Furthermore, the windshield now gets Gorilla Glass protection.

    As for the colour options, the Wrangler facelift can be customised in five exterior shades – Bright White, Granite Crystal, Firecracker Red, Black, and Sarge Green.

    Jeep Wrangler facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the Jeep Wrangler facelift gets subtle changes in the form of a revised dashboard layout. As for the features, the SUV is now equipped with a 12.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-way powered front seats, six airbags, TPMS, and an ADAS suite.

    Jeep Wrangler facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Jeep Wrangler facelift is plonked with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine coupled with an eight-speed torque converter unit. The motor is capable of producing 268bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. As for the off-roading tech, the lifestyle SUV is equipped with the brand’s Selec-Trac 4WD system as standard.

    Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2024 Jeep Wrangler:

    Jeep Wrangler Unlimited – Rs. 67.65 lakh

    Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – Rs. 71.65 lakh

    Jeep Wrangler Image
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BMW i5 launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.2 crore
     Next 
    SCOOP! Mahindra XUV 3XO to get new variants

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Wrangler Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35319 Views
    137 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35319 Views
    137 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.87 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    BMW i5
    BMW i5
    Rs. 1.20 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Aston Martin Vantage
    Rs. 3.99 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd APR
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Rs. 10.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd APR
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Rs. 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    LAUNCHING SOON
    May 2024
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    9th May 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Rs. 24.00 - 28.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Alcazar facelift
    Hyundai Alcazar facelift

    Rs. 17.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Wrangler
    Jeep Wrangler
    Rs. 62.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25th APR
    Jeep Compass
    Jeep Compass
    Rs. 20.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jeep Meridian
    Jeep Meridian
    Rs. 33.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Jeep Wrangler Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 74.59 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 77.56 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 72.58 Lakh
    PuneRs. 74.59 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 77.55 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 68.78 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 78.82 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 72.54 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 69.55 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35319 Views
    137 Likes
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    By CarWale Team12 Aug 2019
    35319 Views
    137 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Jeep Wrangler launched in India at Rs. 67.65 lakh