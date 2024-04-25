BMW i5 launched in India; priced at Rs. 1.2 crore

Sprints 0-100kmph in 3.8 seconds

Gets 516km of claimed range

BMW has launched the all-new, first-ever i5 in India in the range-topping M60 xDrive version. The price for the electric 5 Series is Rs. 1,19,50,000 (ex-showroom) as it takes the CBU route in India. The new-gen 5 Series with the conventional petrol and diesel powertrains will soon follow.

Available from today, the i5 M60 xDrive can be had in eight colour options apart from four BMW Individual paintwork options. The standard interior trim is in carbon fibre and the upholstery options include Alcantara, while Veganza and Merino leather upholstery are available as optional upgrades.

Based on BMW’s CLAR platform, the i5 gets a new design language with an illuminated front kidney grille and adaptive LED headlamps. It also rides on 20-inch, high-gloss black, M light alloy wheels. Since the M60 is the sportiest trim BMW offers, there’s also a standard M Sport Pro package with larger front air intakes, flared side skirts, diffusers at the back, red brake callipers, and high-gloss inserts all around.

Inside, the new BMW cockpit layout has a curved display with the latest OS 8.5 operating system as standard. Also seen inside are carbon-fibre trims along a full-size glass roof, 18-speaker 655W Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, M-specific leather-wrapped steering wheel, ventilated seats, and the newest in-car gaming with something called the AirConsole. In terms of hardware, it also gets a heads-up display, augmented reality integrated into the MID, ADAS, adaptive suspension with electronically controlled shock absorbers, integral active steering, and six airbags.

Powertrain-wise, there’s an 81.2kWh battery pack with a twin motor setup allowing for AWD configuration. The combined output from the motors equates to 600bhp and 795Nm. The claimed 0-100kmph time is just 3.8 seconds with an electronically clocked 230kmph of top speed and a claimed range of 516km.

The i5 doesn’t have a direct rival in India yet, but the arrival of the Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan may change the game.