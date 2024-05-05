Tata Nexon CNG spied on test

Showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility show

Powered by the 1.2-litre turbo petrol

Tata’s next big upgrade for its Nexon compact SUV will come in the form of a CNG-powered model that has now been spotted testing in the real world ahead of an expected launch later this year. The car that’s been spotted is a white colour top-spec model and as per the source standing in line at a CNG filling station near Pune.

Realistically speaking, there’s very little we don’t about the Nexon CNG apart from prices and how many variants it will be offered in when launched. The car that was showcased at the Expo was a top-spec model powered by Tata’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol (first-in-segment). In standard petrol guise, this engine produces 118bhp/170Nm and in CNG guise that’s expected to come down to 100bhp/150Nm which is still pretty good. Officially, Tata has only confirmed a six-speed MT but we also expect a six-speed AMT to be on offer a little while after the launch.

CNG will become the next big battleground with Tata, Maruti and Toyota all vying for a piece of the action. The Nexon is Tata’s most successful car and a CNG-enabled model was inevitable for future readiness.

Source