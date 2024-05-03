New Maruti Swift leaked ahead of India launch next week

Price announcement on 9 May

Will be offered with hybrid petrol engine

Spotted in India

Ahead of its much-anticipated launch in India on 9 May, the new Maruti Swift has been leaked in its entirety. This is the fourth-generation Swift and as expected it’s the same as what we have been seeing in Japan and now Europe and that should come as no surprise as the Swift is the Japanese automaker’s most successful global model.

Exterior and interior design highlights

Exterior highlights of the Swift include a new grille, wheels, headlamps and tail lamps. The overall shape has not changed but it is marginally longer than the outgoing model and the rear-door handles have moved to the doors as opposed to the C-pillar on the third-generation car.

Inside, the layout looks very familiar as Maruti Suzuki has retained a majority of the older elements but with a new touchscreen, climate control interface and bigger colour MID in the instrument cluster. Visible in the pictures is the black-over-silver colour scheme with an orange backlight.

Variant details

The new Maruti Swift will be offered in the LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi and ZXi+ trims. This is much like the current car and will be divided between two-pedal and three-pedal driving options.

Powertrain options

Our sources have indicated that this new Swift will get the globally available 1.2-litre three-cylinder hybrid petrol engine producing 80bhp/111.7Nm and mated to either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. It’s expected to replace the 1.2-litre K12C engine that powers the outgoing Swift.

Rivals

The new Maruti Swift will continue to go up against the Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, Renault Triber, and Citroen C3. However, its strongest rival is the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios which incidentally got an update in 2023.

