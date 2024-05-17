CarWale
    Mercedes- AMG S63 E Performance to be launched in India on 22 May

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes- AMG S63 E Performance to be launched in India on 22 May
    • It will be introduced alongside the updated Maybach GLS 600
    • This will be the most powerful S-Class to date

    Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce two fresh offerings in the Indian market early next week. These two cars will be the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance and their prices will be announced on 22 May. We have already detailed the luxury SUV, and you can read about the same on our website.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

    Coming to the S63 E Performance, the model is touted to be the most powerful S-Class produced by the folks at Mercedes to date. While it carries over the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine from the outgoing car, what’s new is the electric motor mounted on the rear axle paired with a 13.1kWh battery pack. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 802bhp and a mind-numbing 1,430Nm of twist. The electric motor also provides an EV-only range of 33km.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Dashboard

    The cosmetic tweaks over the regular Mercedes-Benz S-Class include an AMG-spec grille, AMG body kit, 20-inch alloy wheels, trapezoidal exhaust pipes, and appropriate badges on the bootlid. The AMG-spec elements are present inside too, such as the steering wheel, trims, upholstery, and more. Also up for offer are AMG graphics for the fully digital instrument cluster.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    Rs. 1.77 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
