Mercedes- AMG S63 E Performance to be launched in India on 22 May

It will be introduced alongside the updated Maybach GLS 600

This will be the most powerful S-Class to date

Mercedes-Benz is all set to introduce two fresh offerings in the Indian market early next week. These two cars will be the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance and their prices will be announced on 22 May. We have already detailed the luxury SUV, and you can read about the same on our website.

Coming to the S63 E Performance, the model is touted to be the most powerful S-Class produced by the folks at Mercedes to date. While it carries over the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine from the outgoing car, what’s new is the electric motor mounted on the rear axle paired with a 13.1kWh battery pack. The combined output of this powertrain is rated at 802bhp and a mind-numbing 1,430Nm of twist. The electric motor also provides an EV-only range of 33km.

The cosmetic tweaks over the regular Mercedes-Benz S-Class include an AMG-spec grille, AMG body kit, 20-inch alloy wheels, trapezoidal exhaust pipes, and appropriate badges on the bootlid. The AMG-spec elements are present inside too, such as the steering wheel, trims, upholstery, and more. Also up for offer are AMG graphics for the fully digital instrument cluster.