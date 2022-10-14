CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    Mercedes-Benz India sells 11,469 units between January and September 2022

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    375 Views
    Mercedes-Benz India sells 11,469 units between January and September 2022

    Mercedes-Benz India has registered a 28 per cent growth in sales, with 11,469 units sold between January and September 2022. The brand sold 8,958 units in the same period of 2021. It is also worth noting that Mercedes-Benz sold more cars in the first nine months of 2022 than in the previous calendar year.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The A-Class Limousine, C-Class, S-Class, Maybach GLS 600, and Maybach S-Class, along with the AMG models, mainly contributed to the sales growth. The GLE and GLS witnessed the highest-ever Q3 sales, accounting for 30 per cent of the overall third-quarter volumes. The GLS also recorded the highest-ever sales in September 2022. Notably, the E-Class LWB remained the single best-selling model for Mercedes-Benz India.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The brand has received over 300 reservations for the locally-assembled EQS 580. While it has started the first customer deliveries of the electric saloon, the deliveries for the new reservations will begin in early 2023.

    Meanwhile, the carmaker claims to have a confirmed order bank of over 7,000 units as of September 2022. Not to mention, it is gearing up to introduce the all-electric EQB SUV in the country later this year.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Commenting on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Our sales performance is a combination of our attractive product portfolio, bullish customer sentiments and the ongoing festive season. The ‘Made-in-India EQS’ is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have 300+ confirmed bookings for the luxury EV. We also have a robust order bank across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time. We are confident of maintaining the sales momentum in the coming months with newer products and service offerings in the pipeline.”

    Left Front Three Quarter

    He added, “Our sales are at a pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY 2021 sales numbers in the first nine months this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever. However, it also remains our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand, amidst the current supply

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    India car sales analysed – September 2022
     Next 
    Is this the new Nissan X-Trail on Indian roads?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    941 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7thOCT
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Atto 3

    BYD Atto 3

    ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 LakhEstimated Price

    16th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 65.28 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 67.89 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 63.52 Lakh
    Pune₹ 65.28 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 67.28 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 60.18 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 66.25 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 63.48 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 60.86 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    941 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz India sells 11,469 units between January and September 2022