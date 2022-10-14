Mercedes-Benz India sells 11,469 units between January and September 2022

Mercedes-Benz India has registered a 28 per cent growth in sales, with 11,469 units sold between January and September 2022. The brand sold 8,958 units in the same period of 2021. It is also worth noting that Mercedes-Benz sold more cars in the first nine months of 2022 than in the previous calendar year.

The A-Class Limousine, C-Class, S-Class, Maybach GLS 600, and Maybach S-Class, along with the AMG models, mainly contributed to the sales growth. The GLE and GLS witnessed the highest-ever Q3 sales, accounting for 30 per cent of the overall third-quarter volumes. The GLS also recorded the highest-ever sales in September 2022. Notably, the E-Class LWB remained the single best-selling model for Mercedes-Benz India.

The brand has received over 300 reservations for the locally-assembled EQS 580. While it has started the first customer deliveries of the electric saloon, the deliveries for the new reservations will begin in early 2023.

Meanwhile, the carmaker claims to have a confirmed order bank of over 7,000 units as of September 2022. Not to mention, it is gearing up to introduce the all-electric EQB SUV in the country later this year.

Commenting on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Our sales performance is a combination of our attractive product portfolio, bullish customer sentiments and the ongoing festive season. The ‘Made-in-India EQS’ is receiving an overwhelming response from customers, and we already have 300+ confirmed bookings for the luxury EV. We also have a robust order bank across all models and our focus remains to deliver these cars to our customers, on time. We are confident of maintaining the sales momentum in the coming months with newer products and service offerings in the pipeline.”

He added, “Our sales are at a pre-pandemic level, having crossed CY 2021 sales numbers in the first nine months this year. The current market momentum gives us the confidence for striving to achieve our highest sales ever. However, it also remains our endeavour to produce as many cars as possible to cater to the growing demand, amidst the current supply