Mercedes-Benz AMG S63 E Performance revealed

- The most powerful S-Class till date

- Has an additional torque of 431Nm over its predecessor

German carmaker, Mercedes, has unveiled its most powerful flagship sedan, the new AMG S63 E Performance. With this, the S-Class enters into the seventh generation and gets plug-in hybrid. Mercedes is yet to announce the launch and the pricing details of its AMG S63.

Outside, the new AMG S63 E Performance gets a completely fresh design. It gets AMG-specific front grille with vertical slats and a huge Mercedes-Benz logo in the centre with chrome accents. It also gets a new set of forged 20-inch alloys with the option of increasing it to 21-inches, ‘AMG’ and ‘S63’ badging on the rear, and a fresh bumper with an integrated diffuser and trapezoidal tailpipes at the rear.

Inside, the powerful sedan comes equipped with AMG Performance steering wheel, AMG-Embossed upholstery, AMG-specific trim on the dashboard along with AMG graphics for the digital instrument. Apart from this, it also gets ambient lighting, an infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ABS with EBD, and a four-zone climatic control.

Under the hood comes a 4.0-litre V8 hybrid engine that belts out 791bhp and 1430Nm of torque with nine driving modes. It comes mated to a nine-speed AMG speedshift DCT and paired with an electric motor and 13.1kWH battery offering a range of 33km. Moreover, Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic system helps deliver power to all the four-wheels and make the car sprint from zero to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds.

Upon its launch, the sedan will rival the Audi A8L and BMW 7 Series.