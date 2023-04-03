Mercedes-Benz increases prices in India by up to Rs. 20 lakh

- Mercedes-Benz has hiked prices for select models

- Price increase was confirmed by the brand last month

Mercedes-Benz has increased the prices of select models by up to Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The price hike, which is applicable with immediate effect, was confirmed by the German automobile manufacturer last month.

Starting with the Maybach S-Class, Mercedes has increased the prices of its flagship sedan by Rs. 20 lakh. Next in line is the GLE Coupe, prices of which have gone up by Rs 7.70 lakh, while the S-Class has now become dearer by up to Rs. 6.50 lakh.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class too has witnessed a price hike, taking the prices up further by up to Rs. 5 lakh. Prices of the C-Class and GLE SUV have increased by up to Rs. 3 lakh, while customers choosing the GLA and A-Class will have to shell out an additional amount of Rs. 2 lakh over the old prices.

Similarly, the Mercedes-Benz EQSelectric sedan now commands a premium of Rs. 4 lakh when compared to the outgoing price list, while the GLA 35 AMG has become dearer by Rs 2.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).