Mercedes GLA and AMG GLE 53 Coupe facelifts to be launched on 31 January

Mercedes GLA likely to be available in two trims

AMG GLE 53 Coupe continues with the same engine

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to start its new year with the launches of the facelifted GLA and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe in the country. The automaker will announce the prices of these models on 31 January, 2024.

In terms of updates, the facelifted GLA boasts a redesigned front grille, tweaked front and rear bumpers, a new pair of LED headlamps, and plastic trims on the wheel arches. Inside, the model features high-beam assist and reversing camera as standard and an updated MBUX interface.

Under the hood, the 2024 GLA will retain its powertrain options from the outgoing model. It continues to be powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre oil burner, both mated to automatic gearboxes.

Now coming to the AMG GLE 53 Coupe. Showcased for the first time almost a year ago, this sports coupe-SUV continues to get its distinctive sloping roofline, near-identical front and rear ends, and new design for the alloy wheels. At the heart of the AMG GLE 53 is a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol gasoline engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. This motor churns out 429bhp and comes coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending power to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system.