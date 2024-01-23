2024 Mahindra XUV700 on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

Available in five variants

Prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra recently launched the updated version of the XUV700 in India. The SUV, with the 2024 update, gets new features, colour options, and revised prices. It is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 13.99 lakh across five variants. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the SUV in the top 10 cities of India.

Listed below are the on-road prices of the Mahindra XUV700 in 10 famous cities (as of 23 January, 2024).

City Base Variant (MX petrol MT) Top Variant (AX7L diesel AT AWD) Mumbai Rs. 16.80 lakh Rs. 32.89 lakh Delhi Rs. 16.52 lakh Rs. 32.17 lakh Bangalore Rs. 17.71 lakh Rs. 34.13 lakh Pune Rs. 16.80 lakh Rs. 32.89 lakh Hyderabad Rs. 17.46 lakh Rs. 33.61 lakh Kolkata Rs. 16.48 lakh Rs. 31.45 lakh Lucknow Rs. 16.47 lakh Rs. 31.42 lakh Ahmedabad Rs. 15.64 lakh Rs. 30.37 lakh Gurgaon Rs. 16.19 lakh Rs. 31.42 lakh Patna Rs. 16.61 lakh Rs. 32.23 lakh

With the 2024 update, the Mahindra XUV700 gets three new creature comfort features including ventilated front seats, memory ORVMs, and captain seats for the six-seater version. Moreover, customers can now also opt for Napoli Black exterior paint scheme with blacked-out grille and alloy wheels as options.