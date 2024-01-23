CarWale
    2024 Mahindra XUV700 on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    19,731 Views
    2024 Mahindra XUV700 on-road prices in top 10 cities in India
    • Available in five variants
    • Prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Mahindra recently launched the updated version of the XUV700 in India. The SUV, with the 2024 update, gets new features, colour options, and revised prices. It is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 13.99 lakh across five variants. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the SUV in the top 10 cities of India.

    Listed below are the on-road prices of the Mahindra XUV700 in 10 famous cities (as of 23 January, 2024).

    CityBase Variant (MX petrol MT)Top Variant (AX7L diesel AT AWD)
    MumbaiRs. 16.80 lakhRs. 32.89 lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.52 lakhRs. 32.17 lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.71 lakhRs. 34.13 lakh
    PuneRs. 16.80 lakhRs. 32.89 lakh
    HyderabadRs. 17.46 lakhRs. 33.61 lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.48 lakhRs. 31.45 lakh
    LucknowRs. 16.47 lakhRs. 31.42 lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.64 lakhRs. 30.37 lakh
    GurgaonRs. 16.19 lakhRs. 31.42 lakh
    PatnaRs. 16.61 lakhRs. 32.23 lakh

    Mahindra XUV700 Left Front Three Quarter

    With the 2024 update, the Mahindra XUV700 gets three new creature comfort features including ventilated front seats, memory ORVMs, and captain seats for the six-seater version. Moreover, customers can now also opt for Napoli Black exterior paint scheme with blacked-out grille and alloy wheels as options.

    Mahindra XUV700 Image
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
