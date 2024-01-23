2024 Mahindra XUV700 on-road prices in top 10 cities in India

- Available in five variants
- Prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra recently launched the updated version of the XUV700 in India. The SUV, with the 2024 update, gets new features, colour options, and revised prices. It is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 13.99 lakh across five variants. In this article, we have listed the on-road prices of the SUV in the top 10 cities of India.
Listed below are the on-road prices of the Mahindra XUV700 in 10 famous cities (as of 23 January, 2024).
|City
|Base Variant (MX petrol MT)
|Top Variant (AX7L diesel AT AWD)
|Mumbai
|Rs. 16.80 lakh
|Rs. 32.89 lakh
|Delhi
|Rs. 16.52 lakh
|Rs. 32.17 lakh
|Bangalore
|Rs. 17.71 lakh
|Rs. 34.13 lakh
|Pune
|Rs. 16.80 lakh
|Rs. 32.89 lakh
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 17.46 lakh
|Rs. 33.61 lakh
|Kolkata
|Rs. 16.48 lakh
|Rs. 31.45 lakh
|Lucknow
|Rs. 16.47 lakh
|Rs. 31.42 lakh
|Ahmedabad
|Rs. 15.64 lakh
|Rs. 30.37 lakh
|Gurgaon
|Rs. 16.19 lakh
|Rs. 31.42 lakh
|Patna
|Rs. 16.61 lakh
|Rs. 32.23 lakh
With the 2024 update, the Mahindra XUV700 gets three new creature comfort features including ventilated front seats, memory ORVMs, and captain seats for the six-seater version. Moreover, customers can now also opt for Napoli Black exterior paint scheme with blacked-out grille and alloy wheels as options.