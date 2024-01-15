2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India at Rs. 13.99 lakh

Can be had with captain seats

Features an all-new Napoli black exterior hue

Mahindra has just launched the 2024 iteration of its flagship SUV, the XUV700, with prices starting from Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With this new-year update, this Tata Safari rival not only gets some interior changes but also a new exterior paint shade. The bookings for this newly introduced SUV have commenced and interested buyers can book it at their nearest authorised Mahindra dealership.

In terms of updates, the 2024 XUV700 sports ventilated front seats, first-in-segment memory ORVMs, and captain seats for the second row. While the captain seats can be had in both AX7 and AX7L variants, the ventilated front seats are only restricted to the AX7L variant. Additionally, it gets an all-new Napoli black exterior paint along with a black front grille and black alloy wheels.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700:

Variants Ex-showroom price MX Rs. 13.99 lakh AX3 Rs. 16.39 lakh AX5 Rs. 17.69 lakh AX7 Rs. 21.29 lakh AX7L Rs. 23.99 lakh

Further, the automaker has announced that the XUV700 has surpassed the 1,40,000 unit sales milestone since its launch in August 2021.