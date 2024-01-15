CarWale
    2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India at Rs. 13.99 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    2024 Mahindra XUV700 launched in India at Rs. 13.99 lakh
    • Can be had with captain seats
    • Features an all-new Napoli black exterior hue

    Mahindra has just launched the 2024 iteration of its flagship SUV, the XUV700, with prices starting from Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). With this new-year update, this Tata Safari rival not only gets some interior changes but also a new exterior paint shade. The bookings for this newly introduced SUV have commenced and interested buyers can book it at their nearest authorised Mahindra dealership.

    In terms of updates, the 2024 XUV700 sports ventilated front seats, first-in-segment memory ORVMs, and captain seats for the second row. While the captain seats can be had in both AX7 and AX7L variants, the ventilated front seats are only restricted to the AX7L variant. Additionally, it gets an all-new Napoli black exterior paint along with a black front grille and black alloy wheels.

    The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the 2024 Mahindra XUV700:

    VariantsEx-showroom price
    MXRs. 13.99 lakh
    AX3Rs. 16.39 lakh
    AX5Rs. 17.69 lakh
    AX7Rs. 21.29 lakh
    AX7LRs. 23.99 lakh

    Further, the automaker has announced that the XUV700 has surpassed the 1,40,000 unit sales milestone since its launch in August 2021.

    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.03 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
