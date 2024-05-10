MG range gets special edition to celebrate Centenary milestone

No mechanical changes

Gloster missing from the list

MG has launched special editions for the Hector, Comet, ZS EV and the Astor to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Dubbed the 100-Year Limited Edition, the cars get a special Evergreen shade that pays tribute to the British racing green colour. This is available in the MG Hector, ZS EV, Astor and even the Comet EV.

The cars also get a black roof, a ‘100-Year Edition’ badge on the tailgate and an all-black theme with ‘100-Year Edition’ embroidered on the front headrests. The limited edition will also come with an ‘Evergreen’ themed head unit along with the customisable widget colour.

There are no mechanical changes to the cars and at the time of writing this story, MG had not stated how many units it would produce as part of the limited production run. Missing from this lot is the Gloster which we suspect is not here as MG is expected to introduce a facelift for its flagship diesel SUV later this year. This is the second special edition for the MG range as it already has the Blackstorm pack for the Hector, Gloster and Astor.

Special editions seem to be the flavour of the last two years with Skoda and Volkswagen leading the charge. Kia and Hyundai are a close second and Maruti joined the race recently with two kitted-out versions of the Swift.

Commenting on the launch, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, 'The launch of our 100-Year Limited Edition is a testament to our enduring legacy and passion for automotive excellence. The ‘Evergreen’ colour holds a special place in our hearts, embodying the spirit of performance and heritage that define the brand. MG aims to establish itself as a brand renowned for its rich legacy, one that continues to resonate with customers for years to come.'