    MG Hector BlackStorm starts reaching dealerships post-launch

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Available at a starting price of Rs. 21.25 lakh
    • Offered in five-, six-, and seven-seater options

    MG Motor India recently introduced its version of the dark edition called ‘BlackStorm’ in the Hector range. It is available across five-, six-, and seven-seater options at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 21.25 lakh. This price is said to be introductory and applicable only for the first 250 units. Now, post its launch, the Hector BlackStorm has started reaching dealerships across the country.

    The BlackStorm edition was first seen with the flagship Gloster SUV followed by the Astor. This new edition brings cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior of the Hector. First up, it gets a complete black paint scheme with red accents on the bumpers, ORVMs, and brake callipers. Further, it also benefits from a dark chrome front grille, black headlamp bezels, smoked taillights with blade finish, and ‘BlackStorm’ badges.

    Inside the cabin, the SUV has a matching blacked-out interior theme with red accents and ambient lighting. As for the features, the Hector continues to offer a large portrait-style infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, 360-degree surround camera, six airbags, wireless charger, automatic climate control, digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

    Mechanically, the Hector BlackStorm continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former is tuned to generate 141bhp and 250Nm of peak torque while being paired to a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. On the other hand, the diesel mill can only be had with a six-speed manual and is capable of producing 168bhp and 350Nm of torque.

