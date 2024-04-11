MG Hector Blackstorm Edition: Top 3 changes

Special edition launched for the first time

Available with Hector and Hector Plus

MG Motors has launched the Hector Blackstorm Edition in India starting at Rs. 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). It features some cosmetic changes in line with the Blackstorm editions of the Astor and the Gloster. Here are the top three changes that set the special edition apart from the standard Hector.

Blacked-out exterior

The carmaker has followed an all-black theme for this special edition. As a result, the Hector Blackstorm with a black exterior gets a dark chrome grille, black headlamp bezels, and smoked taillights. Even the MG badge has been blacked out with the only shiny bits being the DRLs.

Red highlights

To break the monotony of the dark theme, there are some red accents all over. Up front, the bumper gets red stripes, black ORVMs come with red highlights, and the black alloy wheels are equipped with red brake callipers.

Black interior

The Hector Blackstorm Edition features a black interior to match the theme outside. It also gets some red accents and red ambient lighting. All the other equipment continues to be the same as those of the standard SUV with some notable features, including a 360-degree camera, huge infotainment screen, six airbags, hill assist control, and more.

Engine options for the MG Hector Blackstorm Edition

Powering the Hector Blackstorm Edition are the same set of petrol and diesel engines. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine, while transmission options include a six-speed manual and CVT.