2024 MG Hector new variants: Top 5 highlights

This is not a facelift of the Hector

New variants with more features introduced

MG Motor India has launched two new variants of the Hector. The SUV's Shine Pro variant is priced at Rs. 16 lakh, while the Select Pro variant costs Rs. 17.3 lakh (ex-showroom). Both these variants get all the powertrain options and standard features across the entry-level trims, along with some additional equipment from the top-spec models. Here we list its major five highlights.

1. Big digital screens

Earlier only some of the top-spec variants of the Hector boasted a 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system. However, now even these new variants are equipped with the same. The infotainment unit is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a wireless phone charger. Both the Shine Pro and Select Pro variants come with a fully digital instrument cluster with an embedded LCD screen as well. This is despite the Shine Pro being priced lower than the current price of the Shine trim.

2. More digital convenience

Buyers of these variants also get added convenience including cruise control, electric parking brake, and push-button engine start-stop with a smart key. Notably, the new variants also offer the first-in-segment digital Bluetooth key and key-sharing capability.

3. A sunroof is standard

Both these get a sunroof as standard; the Select Pro variant offers a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and the Shine Pro comes with a single-pane electric sunroof.

4. MG Shield

All prospective buyers are being offered the brand's unique car ownership program 'MG Shield'. Customers get a standard '3+3+3 package', which includes a warranty of three years with unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free periodic services.

5. Exciting prices

The aforementioned prices are not the only exciting bit, MG has also announced that the Hector will now start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier the entry-level Style variant cost Rs. 14.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector engine and gearbox specifications

The Hector continues to be offered in two BS6 2.0-compliant powertrain options. This includes a 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. While the petrol mill comes mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT unit, the diesel motor is only available with a manual gearbox.