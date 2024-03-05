CarWale
    Benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on Hyundai Verna in March

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Offered in four trim levels
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh

    Hyundai India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on its popular mid-size sedan, the Verna. These offers can be had in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses on both MY2023 and MY2024 models applicable till 31 March, 2024.

    Starting with the highest discounts possible, the MY2023 stock of the Verna is available with Rs. 55,000 benefits. This includes cash discounts and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 25,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the MY2024 stock carries cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, which adds up to Rs. 35,000 in total benefits.

    OffersMY2023 StockMY2024 Stock
    Cash discountsRs. 30,000Rs. 15,000
    Exchange bonusesRs. 25,000Rs. 20,000
    TotalRs. 55,000Rs. 35,000
    Customers can book the Verna sedan in four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O), with prices starting from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Beneath the bonnet, the car is powered by two 1.5-litre petrol engines in naturally aspirated and turbocharged guise. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

