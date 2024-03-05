Benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on Hyundai Verna in March

Offered in four trim levels

Prices in India start at Rs. 11 lakh

Hyundai India is offering benefits of up to Rs. 55,000 on its popular mid-size sedan, the Verna. These offers can be had in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonuses on both MY2023 and MY2024 models applicable till 31 March, 2024.

Starting with the highest discounts possible, the MY2023 stock of the Verna is available with Rs. 55,000 benefits. This includes cash discounts and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 25,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the MY2024 stock carries cash discounts of up to Rs. 15,000 and exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000, which adds up to Rs. 35,000 in total benefits.

Offers MY2023 Stock MY2024 Stock Cash discounts Rs. 30,000 Rs. 15,000 Exchange bonuses Rs. 25,000 Rs. 20,000 Total Rs. 55,000 Rs. 35,000

Customers can book the Verna sedan in four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O), with prices starting from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Beneath the bonnet, the car is powered by two 1.5-litre petrol engines in naturally aspirated and turbocharged guise. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, CVT, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.