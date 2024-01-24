CarWale
    Hyundai Verna waiting period comes down to 5 weeks

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Hyundai Verna waiting period comes down to 5 weeks
    • Available in two petrol engine options
    • Broadly offered in four variants

    Hyundai India has revealed the waiting period list of all its cars, including the Verna. Launched back in March 2023, this five-seater hatchback has received an overwhelming response from the Indian crowd, thus resulting in a certain waiting period.

    Currently, all variants of the Hyundai Verna command a waiting period of three to five weeks from the day of booking. This period may vary depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, engine, transmission, and other factors. We recommend contacting your nearest authorised dealership to get precise information according to your specific preferences.

    Hyundai Verna Right Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai offers the sixth-gen Verna in four variants, namely EX, S, SX, and SX(O) across nine exterior paint shades. As for the powertrain, this Honda City-rival can be had in two gasoline motors. This includes a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that develops 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill that churns out 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, seven-speed DCT, and a CVT unit.

    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
