    Hyundai Verna waiting period increases up to 6 weeks in March 2024

    • Prices in India start from Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Can be had in four variants across two gasoline motors

    Hyundai launched the sixth generation of the Verna in March last year. It's been a year but this car continues to have a strong demand among sedan buyers in the country. As a result, the model attracts a certain waiting period in the country. Let us take a look at it.

    This Honda City rival can be had in four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX(O), across two petrol engine options. The prices of the model range between Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 17.42 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Currently, all the variants of the Verna command a uniform waiting period of four to six weeks from the day of booking.

    Hyundai Verna Left Rear Three Quarter

    Hyundai offers the Verna in two gasoline motors – a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The latter belts out 158bhp/253Nm and comes mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT unit, while the former produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit. Unfortunately, there isn’t any diesel powertrain on offer.

    The Verna competes against the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Honda City, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

    Hyundai Verna Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 13.04 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 13.31 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 12.90 Lakh
    PuneRs. 13.18 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 13.63 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 12.47 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 13.76 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 12.91 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 12.19 Lakh

