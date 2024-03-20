CarWale
    Hyundai recalls CVT version of Verna in India

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    • Rectification of the error in the EOP controller
    • Service to be done free of cost

    Hyundai India has issued a recall notification for select iVT models of the Verna sedan. The affected batch vehicle owners have started getting the intimation for inspection and rectification of the error. As per the automaker, the reason for the recall is to evaluate and fix the possible error in the electronic oil pump controller.

    Hyundai Verna Left Side View

    Customers who have received the notification can contact the nearest Hyundai-authorised dealerships to get the inspection and replace the part free of cost. Recently, Kia India too, recalled a batch consisting of 4,300 units of the Seltos SUV for a similar issue.

    The Hyundai Verna was launched in the country in March 2023. It is currently available in four variants, namely, EX, S, SX, and SX (O), at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 11 lakh. As for the technical specifications, the sedan comes equipped with two 1.5-litre petrol engines in naturally aspirated and turbo guise. The engines come paired with a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, iVT/CVT, and seven-speed DCT gearbox options.

    Hyundai Verna Image
    Hyundai Verna
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
