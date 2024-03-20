CarWale
    Nissan Magnite facelift testing begins in India

    Haji Chakralwale

    Nissan Magnite facelift testing begins in India
    • Likely to remain mechanically unchanged
    • To launch in upcoming months

    Nissan India has started testing the facelifted version of its only model on sale, the Magnite SUV. The test mule of the same was recently caught on a test run with heavy camouflage. It is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

    As seen in the spy shots, the Magnite will continue to carry the same silhouette with unchanged dimensions. However, the new Magnite will benefit from revised front fascia, updated DRLs and headlamps, tweaked grille, redesigned bumper, and new patterned alloy wheels. At the rear, the model will continue to get a rear wiper with defogger, extended roof spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, shark fin antenna, and eagle-head-shaped LED tail lamps.

    We don’t have the pictures of the interior currently, however, we expect it to get a revised cabin with a new theme. As for the features, the updated Magnite will likely come loaded with a large infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, redesigned HVAC panel, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and new seat upholstery.

    Mechanically, the Magnite facelift will continue to be powered by 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. The transmission option will include a five-speed manual, AMT, and a CVT gearbox.

    Upon arrival, the Nissan Magnite facelift will continue its rivalry with the Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and the Mahindra XUV300 in the segment.

