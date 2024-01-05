CarWale
    Nissan Magnite prices hiked by up to Rs. 25,000 in January 2024

    Haji Chakralwale

    Nissan Magnite prices hiked by up to Rs. 25,000 in January 2024
    • Prices in India start at Rs. 6 lakh
    • Only Nissan model on sale in the country

    Last month, Nissan India announced a price hike for its only model on sale, the Magnite SUV. Now, the automaker has revealed the quantum of the price revision of the sub-four metre SUV. These prices are applicable for all the bookings made after 1 January, 2024.

    The Nissan Magnite is available in multiple variants including XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, Kuro Edition, and Geza Edition. As for the price revision, excluding select variants, all other variants have received a price increment ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 25,000. With this, the Nissan Magnite is available at a starting price of Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the top-spec XV Premium (O) variant in Turbo CVT guise is priced at Rs. 11.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Nissan Magnite Left Rear Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Nissan Magnite is equipped with two powertrain options –a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engines are mated to a five-speed manual, AMT, and a CVT gearbox.

    Visit our website to get more information about the ex-showroom prices of the Nissan Magnite SUV.

    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
