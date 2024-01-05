CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift mileage revealed; to be launched in India soon

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Sonet facelift mileage revealed; to be launched in India soon
    • Sonet facelift prices likely to be revealed in the coming weeks
    • Will be available across three powertrains

    Kia India has revealed the mileage of the 2024 Sonet ahead of its launch which is expected to take place soon. The facelifted version of the sub-four-metre SUV was unveiled last month, and bookings are currently underway for Rs. 25,000.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    The new Kia Sonet facelift will be offered across three powertrains. The 1.2-litre, NA petrol engine will be paired only with a five-speed manual transmission while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor will arrive with six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT units at launch. Also up for offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel mill with gearbox options such as a six-speed manual, iMT, and torque converter automatic units. The following are the version-wise mileages.

    Sonet facelift versionMileage
    1.2-litre petrol 5MT18.83kmpl
    1.0-litre petrol 6MT18.70kmpl
    1.0-litre petrol 7DCT19.20kmpl
    1.5-litre diesel 6iMT 22.30kmpl
    1.5-litre diesel 6MTTBA
    1.5-litre diesel 6AT18.60kmpl
    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    Changes to the upcoming Sonet facelift over its predecessor will include new LED headlamps and taillights, new LED DRLs, fresh 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED light bar on the tailgate, and tweaked front and rear bumpers. Inside, the model will receive Level 1 ADAS, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, and rear door sunshade curtains. We have detailed the variant-wise features of the Brezza and Nexon rival, details of which are now live on our website.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
