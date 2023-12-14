Kia Sonet facelift revealed: Variants explained

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift has been officially unveiled, ahead of its price reveal that is likely to happen in January 2024. The carmaker will commence bookings of the updated sub-four-metre SUV on 20 December.

Under the hood, the facelifted Sonet will get three powertrains. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will come only with a five-speed manual unit, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be mated with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is paired with six-speed manual, iMT, and torque converter automatic gearboxes.

Customers buying the Kia Sonet facelift can choose from a total of 11 colours, namely Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, and the Xclusive Matte Graphite paint. Variant options include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

Sonet facelift HTE Six airbags ABS with EBD Rear parking sensors Seatbelt reminder system Speed alert system BAS, ESC, HAC, VSM, and Highline TPMS Halogen headlamps 15-inch steel wheels Semi-leatherette seats with black interiors Front and rear skid plates Tiger nose grille Silver brake callipers Halogen taillights Connected type reflector Pole-type antenna 4.2-inch MID Type-C charging ports 12V power outlet Tilt-adjustable steering Front power windows Fixed armrest with storage function Manual AC Rear AC vents

Sonet facelift HTK 16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels Silver roof rails Shark-fin antenna

Sonet facelift HTK+ Ice cube LED fog lights LED DRLs LED light bar at the rear Eight-inch touchscreen system Wireless phone projection Four speakers and two tweeters Steering-mounted controls Reverse parking camera with guidelines Automatic headlamps Front parking sensors Rear door power windows Height-adjustable driver seat Rear door sunshade curtains Keyless entry Automatic climate control Rear defogger Smart key with push-button start Electrically folding ORVMs Electric sunroof (1.0 iMT only)

Sonet facelift HTX LED headlamps Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel Leather-wrapped gear knob and door armrest Black and beige dual-tone interior theme (1.0 iMT and 1.5 Diesel MT only) All-black interiors with brown inserts (1.0 DCT and 1.5 Diesel iMT/AT only) Black and brown leatherette seats (1.0 DCT and 1.5 Diesel iMT/AT only)

Sonet facelift HTX+ 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels LED ambient sound lighting All-black interiors with brown inserts Remote engine start on the smart key 10.25-inch touchscreen system 10.25-inch fully digital coloured instrument cluster Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Kia Connect OTA updates AI voice recognition Auto-dimming IRVM 60:40 split rear seats Adjustable headrests for second-row seats Rear centre armrest with cup holders Ventilated front seats Cruise control Rear disc brakes Drive modes Rear parcel tray Four-way electrically adjustable driver seat Rear wiper and washer Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system Paddle shifters (AT only) Traction modes (AT only)

Sonet facelift GTX+ 16-inch sporty crystal-cut alloy wheels Skid plates with dark metallic accents Sleek LED fog lights GT Line logo on the steering wheel Gloss black roof rack and AC vents