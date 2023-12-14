Kia Sonet facelift revealed: Variants explained

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift has been officially unveiled, ahead of its price reveal that is likely to happen in January 2024. The carmaker will commence bookings of the updated sub-four-metre SUV on 20 December.
Under the hood, the facelifted Sonet will get three powertrains. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will come only with a five-speed manual unit, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be mated with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is paired with six-speed manual, iMT, and torque converter automatic gearboxes.
Customers buying the Kia Sonet facelift can choose from a total of 11 colours, namely Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, and the Xclusive Matte Graphite paint. Variant options include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.
Sonet facelift HTE
Six airbags
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Seatbelt reminder system
Speed alert system
BAS, ESC, HAC, VSM, and Highline TPMS
Halogen headlamps
15-inch steel wheels
Semi-leatherette seats with black interiors
Front and rear skid plates
Tiger nose grille
Silver brake callipers
Halogen taillights
Connected type reflector
Pole-type antenna
4.2-inch MID
Type-C charging ports
12V power outlet
Tilt-adjustable steering
Front power windows
Fixed armrest with storage function
Manual AC
Rear AC vents
Sonet facelift HTK
16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels
Silver roof rails
Shark-fin antenna
Sonet facelift HTK+
Ice cube LED fog lights
LED DRLs
LED light bar at the rear
Eight-inch touchscreen system
Wireless phone projection
Four speakers and two tweeters
Steering-mounted controls
Reverse parking camera with guidelines
Automatic headlamps
Front parking sensors
Rear door power windows
Height-adjustable driver seat
Rear door sunshade curtains
Keyless entry
Automatic climate control
Rear defogger
Smart key with push-button start
Electrically folding ORVMs
Electric sunroof (1.0 iMT only)
Sonet facelift HTX
LED headlamps
Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel
Leather-wrapped gear knob and door armrest
Black and beige dual-tone interior theme (1.0 iMT and 1.5 Diesel MT only)
All-black interiors with brown inserts (1.0 DCT and 1.5 Diesel iMT/AT only)
Black and brown leatherette seats (1.0 DCT and 1.5 Diesel iMT/AT only)
Sonet facelift HTX+
16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
LED ambient sound lighting
All-black interiors with brown inserts
Remote engine start on the smart key
10.25-inch touchscreen system
10.25-inch fully digital coloured instrument cluster
Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Kia Connect
OTA updates
AI voice recognition
Auto-dimming IRVM
60:40 split rear seats
Adjustable headrests for second-row seats
Rear centre armrest with cup holders
Ventilated front seats
Cruise control
Rear disc brakes
Drive modes
Rear parcel tray
Four-way electrically adjustable driver seat
Rear wiper and washer
Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Traction modes (AT only)
Sonet facelift GTX+
16-inch sporty crystal-cut alloy wheels
Skid plates with dark metallic accents
Sleek LED fog lights
GT Line logo on the steering wheel
Gloss black roof rack and AC vents
Sonet facelift X-Line
Piano Black inserts all around
Steering wheel with Sonet logo
All-black interiors with Xclusive Sage Green inserts
Sage Green leatherette inserts
360-degree camera
Level 1 ADAS
One-touch auto up-down function for all door power windows