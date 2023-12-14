CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift revealed: Variants explained

    The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift has been officially unveiled, ahead of its price reveal that is likely to happen in January 2024. The carmaker will commence bookings of the updated sub-four-metre SUV on 20 December.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the facelifted Sonet will get three powertrains. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will come only with a five-speed manual unit, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine will be mated with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill is paired with six-speed manual, iMT, and torque converter automatic gearboxes.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Side View

    Customers buying the Kia Sonet facelift can choose from a total of 11 colours, namely Pewter Olive, Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Intense Red with Aurora Black Pearl, Glacier White Pearl with Aurora Black Pearl, and the Xclusive Matte Graphite paint. Variant options include HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. The following are the variant-wise features of the model.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Dashboard

    Sonet facelift HTE

    Six airbags

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    Seatbelt reminder system

    Speed alert system

    BAS, ESC, HAC, VSM, and Highline TPMS

    Halogen headlamps

    15-inch steel wheels

    Semi-leatherette seats with black interiors

    Front and rear skid plates

    Tiger nose grille

    Silver brake callipers

    Halogen taillights

    Connected type reflector

    Pole-type antenna

    4.2-inch MID

    Type-C charging ports

    12V power outlet

    Tilt-adjustable steering

    Front power windows

    Fixed armrest with storage function

    Manual AC

    Rear AC vents

    Sonet facelift HTK

    16-inch dual-tone styled steel wheels

    Silver roof rails

    Shark-fin antenna

    Sonet facelift HTK+

    Ice cube LED fog lights

    LED DRLs

    LED light bar at the rear

    Eight-inch touchscreen system

    Wireless phone projection

    Four speakers and two tweeters

    Steering-mounted controls

    Reverse parking camera with guidelines

    Automatic headlamps

    Front parking sensors

    Rear door power windows

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Rear door sunshade curtains

    Keyless entry

    Automatic climate control

    Rear defogger

    Smart key with push-button start

    Electrically folding ORVMs

    Electric sunroof (1.0 iMT only)

    Sonet facelift HTX

    LED headlamps

    Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

    Leather-wrapped gear knob and door armrest

    Black and beige dual-tone interior theme (1.0 iMT and 1.5 Diesel MT only)

    All-black interiors with brown inserts (1.0 DCT and 1.5 Diesel iMT/AT only)

    Black and brown leatherette seats (1.0 DCT and 1.5 Diesel iMT/AT only)

    Sonet facelift HTX+

    16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    LED ambient sound lighting

    All-black interiors with brown inserts

    Remote engine start on the smart key

    10.25-inch touchscreen system

    10.25-inch fully digital coloured instrument cluster

    Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Kia Connect

    OTA updates

    AI voice recognition

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    60:40 split rear seats

    Adjustable headrests for second-row seats

    Rear centre armrest with cup holders

    Ventilated front seats

    Cruise control

    Rear disc brakes

    Drive modes

    Rear parcel tray

    Four-way electrically adjustable driver seat

    Rear wiper and washer

    Bose-sourced seven-speaker music system

    Paddle shifters (AT only)

    Traction modes (AT only)

    Sonet facelift GTX+

    16-inch sporty crystal-cut alloy wheels

    Skid plates with dark metallic accents

    Sleek LED fog lights

    GT Line logo on the steering wheel

    Gloss black roof rack and AC vents

    Sonet facelift X-Line

    Piano Black inserts all around

    Steering wheel with Sonet logo

    All-black interiors with Xclusive Sage Green inserts

    Sage Green leatherette inserts

    360-degree camera

    Level 1 ADAS

    One-touch auto up-down function for all door power windows

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
