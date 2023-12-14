CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift unveiled in India

    Kia Sonet facelift unveiled in India
    • Bookings to commence on 20 December, 2023 
    • 2024 Sonet will be offered in seven variants across 11 colour options

    Yesterday, we exclusively got our hands on the 2024 Kia Sonet’s booking details before its official unveil. Now, the automaker has finally revealed the much-awaited five-seater SUV in the country. This is the first major update for this Hyundai Venue-rival since its launch in 2020, bookings for which will commence on 20 December, 2023.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Dashboard

    The facelifted Sonet will be offered in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, across 11 exterior hues. The monotone shades include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, and Matte Graphite shade. On the other hand, the dual-tone colours include Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with a black roof.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    The feature highlights of the 2024 Sonet include a revised front fascia with inverted L-shaped LED DRLs, freshly designed LED headlamps, new LED fog lamps, and a light bar on the rear that runs across the length of the tailgate. Inside, the cabin comes loaded with a new digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, Level 1 ADAS suite, new aircon panel, voice-controlled window function, and ventilated front seats.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the new Sonet will retain the same powertrain options as the outgoing model. It continues to get a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that churns out 82bhp and 115Nm of torque, a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 114bhp and 250Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol that belts 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. The transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
