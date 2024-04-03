CarWale
    AD

    2024 Kia Sonet launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

    Read inहिंदी|தமிழ்|తెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    18,408 Views
    2024 Kia Sonet launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh
    • Sonet gets new HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants with sunroof
    • Prices hiked for select variants

    Kia India has launched the 2024 Sonet in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the automaker has announced four new versions.

    The Sonet is now available in the HTE(O) and HTK(O) guise, offered across the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The HTE(O) variant gets a sunroof in addition to the features on the HTE variant, while the HTK(O) receives additional features in the form of LED connected taillights, automatic climate control, and a rear defogger.

    Coming to the MY24 range, the Sonet is now available in Pearl White instead of Clear White for the HTK+ variant, while the HTE and HTK get new paint options in the form of Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, and Aurora Black. The higher-end HTX+ and GTX+ variants now get an up/down safety function for all the windows.

    The following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the 2024 Kia Sonet:

    EngineTransmissionTrimPrices
    Smartstream G1.25MTHTERs. 7.99 lakh
    HTE (O)Rs. 8.19 lakh
    HTKRs. 8.89 lakh
    HTK (O)Rs. 9.25 lakh
    HTK+Rs. 10 lakh
    Smartstream G1.0T-GDi iMTHTK+Rs. 10.56 lakh
    HTXRs. 11.56 lakh
    HTX+Rs. 13.50 lakh
    7DCTHTXRs. 12.36 lakh
    GTX+Rs. 14.55 lakh
    X-LineRs. 14.75 lakh
    1.5L CRDi VGT6MTHTERs. 9.80 lakh
    HTE (O)Rs. 10 lakh
    HTKRs. 10.50 lakh
    HTK (O)Rs. 10.85 lakh
    HTK+Rs. 11.45 lakh
    HTXRs. 12.10 lakh
    HTX+Rs. 13.80 lakh
    6iMTHTXRs. 12.70 lakh
    HTX+Rs. 14.50 lakh
    6ATHTXRs. 13.10 lakh
    GTX+Rs. 15.55 lakh
    X-LineRs. 15.75 lakh
    Kia Sonet [2024-2024] Image
    Kia Sonet [2024-2024]
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2024 Skoda Superb launched in India at Rs. 54 lakh
     Next 
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched in India at Rs. 7.73 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue
    Hyundai Venue
    Rs. 7.94 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Skoda Superb
    Skoda Superb
    Rs. 54.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Lexus LM
    Lexus LM
    Rs. 2.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Hyundai Creta N Line
    Rs. 16.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs. 41.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Gloster facelift
    MG Gloster facelift

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    29th Apr 2024Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW i5
    BMW i5

    Rs. 95.00 Lakh - 1.05 CroreEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Nissan Qashqai
    Nissan Qashqai

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift
    Maruti New-gen Swift

    Rs. 6.50 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Volkswagen ID.4
    Volkswagen ID.4

    Rs. 50.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia EV9
    Kia EV9

    Rs. 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos
    Kia Seltos
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd APR
    Kia Carens
    Kia Carens
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. N/A
    Price is not available
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd APR
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2024 Kia Sonet launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh