2024 Kia Sonet launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

- Sonet gets new HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants with sunroof
- Prices hiked for select variants
Kia India has launched the 2024 Sonet in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the automaker has announced four new versions.
The Sonet is now available in the HTE(O) and HTK(O) guise, offered across the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The HTE(O) variant gets a sunroof in addition to the features on the HTE variant, while the HTK(O) receives additional features in the form of LED connected taillights, automatic climate control, and a rear defogger.
Coming to the MY24 range, the Sonet is now available in Pearl White instead of Clear White for the HTK+ variant, while the HTE and HTK get new paint options in the form of Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, and Aurora Black. The higher-end HTX+ and GTX+ variants now get an up/down safety function for all the windows.
The following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the 2024 Kia Sonet:
|Engine
|Transmission
|Trim
|Prices
|Smartstream G1.2
|5MT
|HTE
|Rs. 7.99 lakh
|HTE (O)
|Rs. 8.19 lakh
|HTK
|Rs. 8.89 lakh
|HTK (O)
|Rs. 9.25 lakh
|HTK+
|Rs. 10 lakh
|Smartstream G1.0T-GDi
|iMT
|HTK+
|Rs. 10.56 lakh
|HTX
|Rs. 11.56 lakh
|HTX+
|Rs. 13.50 lakh
|7DCT
|HTX
|Rs. 12.36 lakh
|GTX+
|Rs. 14.55 lakh
|X-Line
|Rs. 14.75 lakh
|1.5L CRDi VGT
|6MT
|HTE
|Rs. 9.80 lakh
|HTE (O)
|Rs. 10 lakh
|HTK
|Rs. 10.50 lakh
|HTK (O)
|Rs. 10.85 lakh
|HTK+
|Rs. 11.45 lakh
|HTX
|Rs. 12.10 lakh
|HTX+
|Rs. 13.80 lakh
|6iMT
|HTX
|Rs. 12.70 lakh
|HTX+
|Rs. 14.50 lakh
|6AT
|HTX
|Rs. 13.10 lakh
|GTX+
|Rs. 15.55 lakh
|X-Line
|Rs. 15.75 lakh