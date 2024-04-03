2024 Kia Sonet launched; prices in India start at Rs. 7.99 lakh

Sonet gets new HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants with sunroof

Prices hiked for select variants

Kia India has launched the 2024 Sonet in the country, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the automaker has announced four new versions.

The Sonet is now available in the HTE(O) and HTK(O) guise, offered across the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The HTE(O) variant gets a sunroof in addition to the features on the HTE variant, while the HTK(O) receives additional features in the form of LED connected taillights, automatic climate control, and a rear defogger.

Coming to the MY24 range, the Sonet is now available in Pearl White instead of Clear White for the HTK+ variant, while the HTE and HTK get new paint options in the form of Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, and Aurora Black. The higher-end HTX+ and GTX+ variants now get an up/down safety function for all the windows.

The following are the variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) of the 2024 Kia Sonet: