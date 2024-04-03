Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched in India at Rs. 7.73 lakh

Available in six variants and two engine options

Bookings open across the country from today

Introduction

Toyota India has launched the Maruti Fronx-based crossover, the Urban Cruiser Taisor in the country with prices starting at Rs 7.73 lakh. It is the sixth product under the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration in India. Bookings of the same have commenced and deliveries will begin from May 2024.

Design highlights

On the design front, as the Taisor is based on the Fronx, it carries similar dimensions and silhouette with an updated front and rear profile. The visual elements which set it apart include a revised front grille, tweaked bumpers, newly styled LED DRLs, and redesigned alloy wheels.

Cabin and features

On the inside, the cabin of the Toyota Taisor flaunts a fresh theme with new seat upholstery. As for the features, the crossover comes loaded with a large infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, steering-mounted controls, a 360-degree surround camera, and a head-up display.

Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Toyota Taisor continues with the same powertrain as the Maruti Fronx. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol that produces 88bhp/113Nm and a 1.0-turbo petrol motor that produces 99bhp/148Nm. The 1.2 can be coupled with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, while the turbo petrol gets a manual as well as a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. Also on offer is a company-fitted CNG kit option with select variants.

Pricing over the Fronx

When looking at the 1.2-litre engine models, there is a price difference of up to Rs. 25000 across the table, while surprisingly in the 1.0-litre turbo model there is a very minor difference of Rs. 1000 between the Fronx and the Taisor.

Competition

The Taisor is a rival for the Maruti Fronx, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor prices (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 E MT- Rs. 7.73 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 E MT CNG- Rs. 8.71 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S MT- Rs. 8.59 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S AMT- Rs. 9.12 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S+ MT- Rs. 8.99 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S+ AMT- Rs. 9.52 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 G MT- Rs. 10.55 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 E MT- Rs. 11.95 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V MT- Rs. 11.47 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V AT- Rs. 12.87 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V MT DT- Rs. 11.63 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V AT DT- Rs. 13.03 lakh