    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched in India at Rs. 7.73 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    83,315 Views
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor SUV launched in India at Rs. 7.73 lakh
    • Available in six variants and two engine options
    • Bookings open across the country from today

    Introduction

    Toyota India has launched the Maruti Fronx-based crossover, the Urban Cruiser Taisor in the country with prices starting at Rs 7.73 lakh. It is the sixth product under the Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration in India. Bookings of the same have commenced and deliveries will begin from May 2024.

    Design highlights

    On the design front, as the Taisor is based on the Fronx, it carries similar dimensions and silhouette with an updated front and rear profile. The visual elements which set it apart include a revised front grille, tweaked bumpers, newly styled LED DRLs, and redesigned alloy wheels.

    Cabin and features

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Dashboard

    On the inside, the cabin of the Toyota Taisor flaunts a fresh theme with new seat upholstery. As for the features, the crossover comes loaded with a large infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, steering-mounted controls, a 360-degree surround camera, and a head-up display.

    Engine and gearbox

    Mechanically, the Toyota Taisor continues with the same powertrain as the Maruti Fronx. It is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol that produces 88bhp/113Nm and a 1.0-turbo petrol motor that produces 99bhp/148Nm. The 1.2 can be coupled with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT, while the turbo petrol gets a manual as well as a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. Also on offer is a company-fitted CNG kit option with select variants.

    Pricing over the Fronx

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Right Rear Three Quarter

    When looking at the 1.2-litre engine models, there is a price difference of up to Rs. 25000 across the table, while surprisingly in the 1.0-litre turbo model there is a very minor difference of Rs. 1000 between the Fronx and the Taisor.

    Competition

    The Taisor is a rival for the Maruti Fronx, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the upcoming Mahindra XUV300.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor prices (ex-showroom)

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 E MT- Rs. 7.73 lakh 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 E MT CNG- Rs. 8.71 lakh 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S MT- Rs. 8.59 lakh 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S AMT- Rs. 9.12 lakh 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S+ MT- Rs. 8.99 lakh 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S+ AMT- Rs. 9.52 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 G MT- Rs. 10.55 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 E MT- Rs. 11.95 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V MT- Rs. 11.47 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V AT- Rs. 12.87 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V MT DT- Rs. 11.63 lakh

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V AT DT- Rs. 13.03 lakh   

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Image
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
