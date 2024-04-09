CarWale
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Interior highlights

    Ninad Ambre

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Interior highlights
    • Equipment is the same as that of the Fronx
    • Top-spec variants get all USPs

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is based on the Maruti Fronx, thanks to the collaboration of the two carmakers. We've seen the exterior highlights and now here are the USPs of the interior of the newly launched compact crossover.

    Black and brown interior

    The Taisor has black and brown upholstery, similar to the Fronx.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front Row Seats

    Big touchscreen

    The Taisor is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that takes centre stage on the dashboard. It comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Infotainment System

    360-degree camera

    Apart from the usual standard features and equipment, the Taisor gets some features that we have seen in SUVs. The 360-degree camera is one such feature.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 360-Degree Camera Control

    Heads-up display

    Another delightful feature is the heads-up display, which owners will appreciate for their crossover.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Head-Up Display (HUD)

    Safety suite

    Regarding safety features, the Taisor comes with six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Dashboard

    2024 Toyota Taisor: Engine and transmission

    Toyota offers the Taisor in two petrol engine options — an 89bhp-producing, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 99bhp-producing 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. A five-speed manual transmission is standard. However, the 1.0-litre turbo model gets an optional six-speed automatic and the 1.2-litre motor can be equipped with a five-speed AMT. Buyers looking for a more economical variant can go for the factory-fitted CNG option.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
