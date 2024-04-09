Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Interior highlights

Equipment is the same as that of the Fronx

Top-spec variants get all USPs

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is based on the Maruti Fronx, thanks to the collaboration of the two carmakers. We've seen the exterior highlights and now here are the USPs of the interior of the newly launched compact crossover.

Black and brown interior

The Taisor has black and brown upholstery, similar to the Fronx.

Big touchscreen

The Taisor is equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that takes centre stage on the dashboard. It comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

360-degree camera

Apart from the usual standard features and equipment, the Taisor gets some features that we have seen in SUVs. The 360-degree camera is one such feature.

Heads-up display

Another delightful feature is the heads-up display, which owners will appreciate for their crossover.

Safety suite

Regarding safety features, the Taisor comes with six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors.

2024 Toyota Taisor: Engine and transmission

Toyota offers the Taisor in two petrol engine options — an 89bhp-producing, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 99bhp-producing 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit. A five-speed manual transmission is standard. However, the 1.0-litre turbo model gets an optional six-speed automatic and the 1.2-litre motor can be equipped with a five-speed AMT. Buyers looking for a more economical variant can go for the factory-fitted CNG option.