Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Exterior highlights

Is a Fronx-based crossover

Features and equipment same as those of the Fronx

Toyota has launched the Urban Cruiser Taisor in the Indian market. The compact SUV is available in six variants with prices starting at Rs. 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Here are the top five exterior highlights of the compact crossover.

Cross-badged vehicle

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Toyota-Maruti's partnership enables having cross-badged vehicles that help save engineering costs, share components, and push sales. The overall shape of the car is identical to that of the Fronx, but the Taisor gets minimal changes to look different.

New face

Toyota has put in efforts to revamp the fascia and bring it in line with the brand's design language. The SUV gets a new grille with LED DRLs on both sides and Toyota's badge in the centre.

New alloys

Like the Fronx, the Taisor also rides on 16-inch alloy wheels. However, the design pattern is different to add to the appeal.

Tweaked rear section

The Taisor features redesigned taillamp clusters connected by an LED light bar. The latter is now a norm in this segment and remains a prominent highlight.

New colour options

The carmaker is offering the Taisor in five monotone and three dual-tone exterior options, of which the signature Lucent Orange shade is available in a monotone option, just like the Gaming Grey colour. However, the Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Sportin Red colour options are offered in mono as well as dual-tone options.

Toyota Taisor engine and gearbox options

The Urban Cruiser Taisor is available with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 89bhp of power and 113Nm of torque. On the other hand, there's another option in the form of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 99bhp and 148Nm of torque. Both engines come with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard. While the turbo-petrol engine gets an optional six-speed automatic, the naturally aspirated 1.2 unit comes equipped with a five-speed AMT. The Taisor also gets a factory-fitted CNG option.