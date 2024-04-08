Exclusive! Mahindra XUV 3XO unofficial bookings open

To be globally unveiled on 29 April

Will get a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and more

While we wait for the official debut of the Mahindra XUV 3XO scheduled for 29 April, 2024, select dealerships across the country have started accepting bookings of the upcoming Tata Nexon-rival. You can put down your name for the all-new XUV 3XO for a token amount of Rs. 21,000.

The updated XUV300, also called the XUV 3XO, will receive major exterior and interior overhauls. Talking about the changes on the outside, the SUV will boast a fresh design with identical dimensions. It will feature a revised front fascia with a sleeker grille, inverted C-shaped LED DRLs, dual-barrel LED projector headlamps, and a tweaked bumper. At the rear, the LED taillight will get a connected look with a redesigned bumper and XUV 3XO branding along with the twin-peak Mahindra logo on the tailgate. Moreover, the SUV will also get redesigned alloy wheels.

On the features front, as we revealed earlier, the XUV 3XO will offer plenty of new features such as a large infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, seven airbags, and a Level 2 ADAS suite. Moreover, to keep up with the rivals, the automaker will also bundle the new XUV with ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, and new seat upholstery.

We expect the model to get new variant names along with more exterior colour options. Upon its arrival, the XUV 3XO will compete against the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and even the Citroen C3 Aircross in the segment.