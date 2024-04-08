CarWale
    What else can you buy for the price of the 1.2-litre Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor?

    Desirazu Venkat

    What else can you buy for the price of the 1.2-litre Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor?

    Introduction

    Toyota has made its re-entry into the sub-four-metre SUV segment with the Fronx-based Urban Cruiser Taisor. Its prices are in the range of Rs. 7.75 lakh to Rs. 9.53 lakh and gets six variants across three engine options. We’ve looked at its specs, features, and top highlights, and now here is everything that you can buy for the price of each variant of the Taisor, starting with the 1.2-litre units.

    E (Rs. 7.74 lakh)

    This is the entry-level variant of the Toyota Taisor and is only available with a manual transmission. It is priced at Rs. 7.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and its alternatives include the Maruti Fronx Sigma 1.2, Maruti Dzire VXi AMT, Hyundai Venue E 1.2, Maruti Baleno Delta MT, and the Hyundai i20 1.2 Magna. While the hatchbacks and the lone compact sedan are mid-level models, the SUVs are all entry-level versions sitting on par with the base Taisor.

    S (Rs. 8.86 lakh)

    The S trim takes on the Maruti Fronx Sigma CNG, Maruti Dzire ZXi AMT, Maruti Baleno Delta CNG/Zeta MT, and the Hyundai i20 Sportz dual-tone. As is the case with the E trim, the sedan is in its top-spec trim, while the others are mid-level models.

    E CNG ((Rs. 8.72 lakh)

    It’s the same as the 1.2 E petrol but with CNG power, and here you have the Maruti Delta MT and the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) MT as other options.

    S+ MT (Rs. 8.89 lakh)

    Once you reach this point, you are looking at the most expensive MT 1.2 model and for its price, you can have the Maruti Fronx Delta+ AMT, Maruti Brezza ZXi MT, Kia Sonet HTK 1.2 MT, Maruti Baleno Zeta AMT, and the Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) MT dual-tone.

    S 1.2 AMT (Rs. 9.13 lakh)

    This is an entry-level two-pedal model for the 1.2-litre powertrain and has the most number of rivals in terms of equivalent pricing. For its price, you can have the Maruti Fronx Delta AMT, Maruti Brezza LXi CNG, Maruti Dzire ZXi CNG, Tata Nexon Smart+ MT, Kia Sonet HTK (O) 1.2, Hyundai Venue S 1.2 MT, Maruti Baleno Zeta CNG, and the Hyundai i20 Asta MT.

    S+ 1.2 AMT (Rs. 9.53 lakh)

    A jump of Rs. 40,000 takes you to the most expensive 1.2-litre engine version that you can buy and for the price of this model, you get the Maruti Delta 1.0 MT, Maruti Brezza VXi MT, Maruti Baleno Alpha AMT, and Hyundai i20 Sportz (O) CVT.

    Observations

    The Maruti Fronx is the biggest rival with the most number of equivalent models that you can buy for the same price as the Taisor in this 1.2-litre range. The 1.2 S AMT has the most number of rivals in terms of pricing and if you add another Rs. 40,000, you get the most expensive 1.2-litre variant. This is a pretty decent jump when you consider that you get alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and LED taillamps for the extra amount.

