India-bound Kia EV6 facelift teased ahead of debut later this year

Expected to arrive in India next year

Upgraded battery pack with more range

The Kia EV6 in this current generation will get a mid-life update and it has been teased for the first time. As is the case with its sister car, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the visual changes are going to be minimal while expecting some feature upgrades and more importantly a bigger battery pack.

The two teasers show the headlamps and the tail lamp of the vehicle with one of the cabins expected to follow suite. Of course, the face will be dominated by Kia’s electronic Tiger nose grille that debuted on the EV6. The feature upgrades are expected to include a new infotainment system and some comfort features.

Kia is expected to offer the updated EV6 with a new 84kWh battery pack that was first launched with the updated Ioniq 5 a few months ago. This updated battery pack adds more range to the package. The outgoing model for the former, which is on sale in India at present, uses a 77.4kWh unit.

The EV6 is Kia’s flagship model at present and upgrading the range and features should make it more competitive against cars like the Mercedes-Benz EQB and BMW i4. While this will cover the top-end of things, Kia’s real EV push will come in the form of a Carens EV that will debut in 2025.