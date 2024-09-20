CarWale
    Mahindra Thar Roxx diesel AT real-world mileage tested

    Sagar Bhanushali

    Mahindra Thar Roxx diesel AT real-world mileage tested
    • Powered by a 2.2-litre, turbo-diesel engine 
    • Gets six-speed torque converter automatic 

    Mahindra launched the Thar Roxx earlier this year with competitive pricing. The Thar, in this avatar, has become an all-rounder SUV with its much longer list of features, bigger boot, proper rear seat, and two extra doors. The diesel-powered Thar Roxx has a claimed mileage of 15.2kmpl but naturally, the real-world situation is quite different. Here, we have tested the diesel AT version for its real-world mileage. 

    Real-world mileage 

    In our extensive city and mileage tests, the Thar Roxx diesel AT returned 10.82kmpl and 15.44kmpl, respectively. The average mileage turned out to be 11.97kmpl after combining 75 per cent of our city mileage figure and 25 per cent of the highway figure. The fuel tank capacity of 57 litres gives us a range of around 682km on a full tank. 

    Engine options and variants 

    The new Thar Roxx can be had with either a 2.0-litre TGDi petrol or a 2.2-litre CRDi diesel engine. Both engine options come with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In terms of colours, the new Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in seven paint schemes, namely Stealth Black, Tango Red, Everest White, Deep Forest, Nebula Blue, Battleship Grey, and Burnt Sienna. It gets six variant options, namely MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx
