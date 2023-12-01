CarWale
    Kia EV6 facelift begins testing on global soil

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia EV6 facelift begins testing on global soil
    • EV6 facelift to get minor design updates
    • Likely to carry on with the same powertrains

    Kia has commenced testing an updated version of the EV6 before its debut which could take place in mid-2024. New spy shots reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test mule that was spotted on the streets of Germany.

    Kia EV6 Front View

    The camouflage on the EV6 facelift tries its best to hide the changes made to the upcoming EV. However, it can be fair to assume updates in the form of fresh front and rear bumpers, set of new dual-tone alloy wheels, revised headlight and taillight clusters, and a revised colour palette.

    Kia EV6 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding changes to the interior of the 2024 Kia EV6 remain unknown at the moment. The powertrain, which is a 77.4kWh battery pack paired with electric motors, could be carried over as is. The RWD version produces 226bhp and 350Nm, while the AWD version generates 321bhp and 605Nm of torque, and both return a claimed range of 708km on a single full charge.

    Kia EV6 Image
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 60.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Kia Sonet facelift teased ahead of official launch

