Kia EV6 facelift begins testing on global soil

EV6 facelift to get minor design updates

Likely to carry on with the same powertrains

Kia has commenced testing an updated version of the EV6 before its debut which could take place in mid-2024. New spy shots reveal a single unit of the fully camouflaged test mule that was spotted on the streets of Germany.

The camouflage on the EV6 facelift tries its best to hide the changes made to the upcoming EV. However, it can be fair to assume updates in the form of fresh front and rear bumpers, set of new dual-tone alloy wheels, revised headlight and taillight clusters, and a revised colour palette.

Details regarding changes to the interior of the 2024 Kia EV6 remain unknown at the moment. The powertrain, which is a 77.4kWh battery pack paired with electric motors, could be carried over as is. The RWD version produces 226bhp and 350Nm, while the AWD version generates 321bhp and 605Nm of torque, and both return a claimed range of 708km on a single full charge.