Kia India sells 19,391 units in June 2023

- Kia sold 1.36 lakh+ units in H1 2023

- Y-o-Y growth in H1 stood at 12 per cent

Kia sales in June 2023

Kia India recorded a domestic sale of 19,391 units in June 2023, and a total of 1,36,108 units in H1, with the latter resulting in a Y-o-Y growth of 12 per cent. Last month, the carmaker also exported 8,700 units from India.

Model-wise sales breakup for Kia from last month

The Sonet emerged as the best-selling product, with a sale of 53,491 units, followed by the Kia Carens with a sale of 40,771 units. While the Sonet contributed to 20,046 units in the export figures, the Seltos and Carens' dispatch numbers stood at 18,367 and 4,296 units, respectively.

New Kia Seltos facelift unveiled

Earlier this week, Kia pulled the covers off the 2023 Seltos ahead of its launch in India which is expected to take place next month. The carmaker has also announced exclusive early access for bookings of the new model for current Seltos owners.

Official comment on June 2023 sales by Kia India

Commenting on the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'Kia India is growing faster than the industry, and it has kept our spirit high. We have kept our performance steady with healthy growth, despite the realignment of our manufacturing process to accommodate the development of the new Seltos this month. With the launch of new Seltos, we aim to be one of the top mid-SUV segment leaders again and hope for a strong sales surge.'