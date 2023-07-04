New Kia Seltos facelift unveiled in India

- Seltos facelift available in three trims and eight colour options

- Gets a cosmetic update, new features, and a new engine

Kia Seltos facelift unveiling, launch timeline, and booking details

Kia India has officially unveiled the Seltos facelift for the Indian market. The carmaker will commence pre-bookings for the updated mid-size SUV on 14 July 2023, with a launch expected to take place next month.

Kia Seltos facelift variants and colour options

The new Seltos facelift will be offered in three trim levels, namely, X Line, GT Line, and Tech Line. Meanwhile, customers can choose from eight colour options including an exclusive Matte Graphite colour theme.

New Seltos design updates

In terms of design, the facelifted Seltos now gets a new grille with integrated LED DRLs, a tweaked DRL design on either side, new front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch crystal-cut Glossy Black alloy wheels, a set of new wraparound LED tail lights, faux skid plates, faux dual exhaust tips on the rear bumper, and an LED light bar above the number plate recess.

Facelifted Seltos interior and features

Inside, the 2023 Seltos will now come equipped with a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument console, a10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Level 2 ADAS suite with 17 adaptive driving functions, a panoramic sunroof, a revised centre console, and dual-zone climate control. Further, it gets a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, eight-way adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, and new AC vents on the centre console.

2023 Seltos engine and specifications

Under the hood, the Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual transmission is standard while a CVT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit are available as options. Also up for offer is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.