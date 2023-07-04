CarWale
    New Kia Seltos facelift unveiled in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Seltos facelift available in three trims and eight colour options

    - Gets a cosmetic update, new features, and a new engine

    Kia Seltos facelift unveiling, launch timeline, and booking details

    Kia Seltos Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    Kia India has officially unveiled the Seltos facelift for the Indian market. The carmaker will commence pre-bookings for the updated mid-size SUV on 14 July 2023, with a launch expected to take place next month. 

    Kia Seltos facelift variants and colour options

    Kia Seltos Facelift Rear View

    The new Seltos facelift will be offered in three trim levels, namely, X Line, GT Line, and Tech Line. Meanwhile, customers can choose from eight colour options including an exclusive Matte Graphite colour theme.

    New Seltos design updates

    Kia Seltos Facelift Left Side View

    In terms of design, the facelifted Seltos now gets a new grille with integrated LED DRLs, a tweaked DRL design on either side, new front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch crystal-cut Glossy Black alloy wheels, a set of new wraparound LED tail lights, faux skid plates, faux dual exhaust tips on the rear bumper, and an LED light bar above the number plate recess.

    Facelifted Seltos interior and features

    Kia Seltos Facelift Dashboard

    Inside, the 2023 Seltos will now come equipped with a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument console, a10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a Level 2 ADAS suite with 17 adaptive driving functions, a panoramic sunroof, a revised centre console, and dual-zone climate control. Further, it gets a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, eight-way adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, and new AC vents on the centre console.

    2023 Seltos engine and specifications

    Under the hood, the Kia Seltos is available with a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual transmission is standard while a CVT unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit are available as options. Also up for offer is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit.

    Kia Seltos Facelift Image
    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Kia Seltos facelift unveiled in India- Live updates

