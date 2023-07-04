Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee prices hiked in India

- Grand Cherokee is dearer by up to Rs. 2 lakh

- The brand currently has four models on sale

Jeep India has increased the prices of its flagship models in the country by up to Rs. 2 lakh. Models including Wrangler and Grand Cherokee have incurred the latest price increment. Currently, the American automaker has four models, namely, Compass, Meridian, Wrangler, and Grand Cherokee on sale in India.

Jeep Wrangler variants and prices

Starting with the lifestyle off-roader, the Wrangler is offered in two variants – Unlimited and Rubicon. With the standard price hike of Rs. 1.60 lakh, the former is now priced at Rs. 60.65 lakh while the top-spec Rubicon variant now cost Rs. 64. 65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Jeep Grand Cherokee price hike

On the other hand, the flagship offering, Jeep Grand Cherokee is on sale in India in a single top-spec Limited (O) variant. And with the price increment of Rs. 2 lakh, the model is currently priced at Rs. 80.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.