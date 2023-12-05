CarWale
    Jeep India range attracts heavy year-end discounts

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,457 Views
    Jeep India range attracts heavy year-end discounts

    Jeep India is offering huge year-end benefits on its entire range this month. Customers can avail of discounts of up to Rs. 11.85 lakh on the Compass, Meridian, and the flagship Grand Cherokee SUV. These offers are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and special offers which are valid till 31 December, 2023.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The entry-level Jeep Compass is currently available at a starting price of Rs. 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the discounts, it attracts offers of up to Rs. 2.05 lakh. This includes consumer benefits of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 25,000, corporate bonuses of up to Rs. 15,000, and special offers of up to Rs. 15,000.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Then, the three-row Jeep Meridian is listed with offers of up to Rs. 4.85 lakh. One can avail of consumer or cash discounts of up to Rs. 4 lakh, exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 25,000, corporate offers of up to Rs. 30,000, and special offers of up to Rs. 30,000. Notably, most of the offers are available only for the new Meridian Overland Edition.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Finally, the Jeep Grand Cherokee which is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 80.50 lakh is available with discounts of up to Rs. 11. 85 lakh.

    The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the dealerships, region, availability of stock, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Jeep-authorised dealership to get more information.

