    Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition launched in India

    Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition launched in India
    • Offered only with diesel engine
    • Available only in 4X2 guise

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new Leader Edition of its best-selling Fortuner SUV in India. Customers can book the SUV in this new special edition right away by visiting the official website or the authorised dealerships across the country.

    The Fortuner Leader Edition features dual-tone exterior paint, blacked-out alloy wheels, wireless charger, TPMS, and rear and front bumper spoilers. The new dual-tone colour options include Super White with black roof, Platinum Pearl White with black roof, and Silver Metallic with black roof.

    Mechancially, the Fortuner Leader Edition is equipped with a sole 2.8-litre diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual and automatic gearbox. Moreover, this special edition can only be had in the 4X2 guise.

    Commenting on the launch, Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Their evolving preferences and desires for enhanced features and driving experiences motivate our relentless pursuit of excellence. The Fortuner Leader Edition is crafted to elevate its bold style statement with more add-on features while imparting an unparalleled sense of power and distinction. The Fortuner Leader Edition is a testament to Toyota's resolute commitment to providing best-in-class offerings, leading the way with power and style."

    Toyota Fortuner
    Toyota Fortuner
    Rs. 33.43 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Fortuner Price in India

    City On-Road Prices
    Mumbai Rs. 39.88 Lakh
    Bangalore Rs. 41.96 Lakh
    Delhi Rs. 38.83 Lakh
    Pune Rs. 39.87 Lakh
    Hyderabad Rs. 42.20 Lakh
    Ahmedabad Rs. 37.42 Lakh
    Chennai Rs. 41.91 Lakh
    Kolkata Rs. 38.87 Lakh
    Chandigarh Rs. 37.38 Lakh

