Toyota Fortuner waiting period decreases to around 8 weeks

The full-size premium SUV from Toyota, the Fortuner, is known for its powerful engine, premium features, and off-road capabilities. As a result, potential buyers planning to bring home this seven-seater SUV will now have to wait for a couple of weeks. In this article, let us take a detailed look at the waiting period for the Fortuner.

In December 2023, this MG Gloster-rival attracts a waiting period of up to four to eight weeks in India from the day of booking. This period may fluctuate depending on the region, dealership, variant, colour, and other factors. We suggest you to contact your nearest authorised dealership to learn more about this.

Currently, the Fortuner is offered in seven variants, namely 4x2 MT, 4x2 AT, 4x4 MT, 4x4 AT, Legender 4x2 AT, Legender 4x4 AT, and GR-S, across 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engine options. The prices of this SUV start from Rs. 33.43 lakh and go up to Rs. 51.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).