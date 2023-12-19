Toyota Glanza waiting period extend to 1 month

Available in four variants

Prices start at Rs. 6.81 lakh

The Toyota Glanza hatchback is currently on sale in India at a starting price of Rs. 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Baleno-based hatchback can be had in four variants, E, S, G, and V. In this article, let’s check the waiting period for the Toyota Glanza in December, 2023.

Customers planning to book the premium hatchback this month will have to wait four weeks or one month for delivery. This waiting duration is applicable across India. It can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a company-fitted CNG kit option.

The petrol motor, in standard mode, is tuned to produce 89bhp and 113Nm of torque while being paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. On the other hand, the CNG versions with the manual gearbox generate 76bhp and 98.5Nm of peak torque.