Toyota sells 20,542 units in India in October 2023

Y-o-Y growth of 66 per cent last month

40 per cent growth in first 10 months of CY23

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported a sale of 21,879 units, thus, resulting in a Y-o-Y growth of 66 per cent in comparison to October 2022, when the sales stood at 13,143 units. Of the total sales numbers, 20,542 units were sold in the domestic market, while exports stood at 1,337 units.

In the first 10 months of CY23, TKM recorded a sale of 1,92,661 units as compared to the 1,38,190 units sold during the same period last year, thus reporting an increase of 40 per cent.

To counter the high waiting period for its models, Toyota India recently enhanced its production capacity through three-shift operations. Last month, the brand hiked the prices of the Fortuner SUV by up to Rs. 70,000.