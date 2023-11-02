CarWale
    Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition launched in India at Rs. 16.30 lakh

    Haji Chakralwale

    Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition launched in India at Rs. 16.30 lakh
    • Powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine
    • Based on the top-spec variant

    Volkswagen India has launched the new GT Edge Trail Edition of the Taigun SUV at a starting price of Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the new special edition of the Taigun are set to begin in December 2023.

    The new GT Edge Trail Edition gets a rugged look with functional roof rails, body decals, panel graphics, and blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels. As for the colour option, the Trail Edition is offered in Carbon Steel Grey Matte and Deep Black Pearl exterior paints.

    Volkswagen Taigun Right Rear Three Quarter

    On the inside, the new edition features black seat upholstery with red stitching. Moreover, it gets the ‘Trail’ emblem embossed on the seats backrest, red ambient lighting, and aluminium pedals. As for the features, it comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, ventilated and powered front seats, and an electric sunroof.

    Mechanically, the Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This motor is BS6 Phase 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The transmission includes a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

    Volkswagen Taigun Image
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Rs. 11.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
