    Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC launched in India at Rs. 98 lakh

    Jay Shah

    723 Views
    Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC launched in India at Rs. 98 lakh
    • Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine
    • Most powerful iteration of the C-Class sedan

    Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG C43 4Matic with a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as the most powerful C-Class, the C43 gets aggressive styling and AMG-specific elements inside out. This being a high-performance AMG, it has been brought into India via the CBU route directly from the AMG HQ in Affalterbach.

    Mercedes-AMG C43 highlights

    Since this C-Class is powered by the brand’s performance division, the visual highlights include the signature grille and adaptive LED headlamps as standard. With this, the four-door sedan also includes aggressive bumpers, bigger AMG-specific alloy wheels, and quad exhaust tailpipes.

    Inside, the C43 is equipped with 64-colour ambient lights, a wireless charging pad, and a sound system from Burmester. an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AMG sports seats and a three-spoke steering wheel. Also included are sports pedals and red inserts all around the cabin. Mercedes’ 4Matic sends power to all four wheels and the C43 also benefits from rear-axle steering and a boost function.

    C43 AMG powertrain details

    The AMG C43 is plonked with a 2.0-litre petrol engine. It is tuned to produce 402bhp and 500Nm of torque. The transmission duty is handled by a nine-speed automatic transmission with idle start/stop technology.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
    Rs. 1.10 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
    New Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB launched in India at Rs. 96.4 lakh

