Upcoming car launches and unveils in November 2023

The eleventh month of the year is about to begin and the automakers still have some surprises in their basket. While some of the models are about to go on sale, some others will make their global debut followed by an India launch in the upcoming months. Let us take a detailed look at all the cars that are coming up in November 2023.

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will launch the facelifted GLE SUV in the country on 2 November, 2023. Globally unveiled in February this year, the updated SUV is expected to be offered in two diesel and a petrol variant, namely 300d, 450, and 450d. The key elements of the new SUV include tweaked front and rear bumpers along with updated LED headlamps and taillights, new set of alloy wheels, S-Class-inspired multifunction steering wheel, and an updated infotainment system with a new MBUX interface. Pricing for the GLC facelift is anticipated to start from Rs. 95 lakh (ex-showroom).

To be launched alongside the GLE facelift, the Mercedes AMG C 43 is a sport sedan from the German automaker that will be offered in a single variant. Mechanically, the sedan will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that belts out 397bhp and 500Nm of torque sending power to all four wheels via the brand’s 4Matic system. The transmission duties will be handled by a nine-speed automatic gearbox. This sedan is expected to be priced between Rs. 1.10 crore to Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

2024 Skoda Superb

The third car on the list of the upcoming cars is the 2024 Skoda Superb. A few days ago, the automaker officially revealed the design sketches of the fourth-gen sedan ahead of its official debut on 2 November. Globally, the updated Superb will be offered in four powertrains including a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mild hybrid, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Currently, the carmaker has not revealed its plan regarding the launch of the new Superb in the country.

After the launch of the much-anticipated new Nexon, facelifted Harrier, and the updated Safari, Tata Motors is now all set to introduce its new electric offspring, the Punch EV. It has been spotted on multiple occasions, and the five-seater entry-level electric SUV will officially make its debut in the coming month. As seen from the spy shots, the Punch EV is based on the brand’s ALFA platform and looks identical to its ICE version. While the technical specifications are yet to be revealed, we assume the SUV will make use of a similar setup seen with the Tigor EV with an improved efficiency range.

New Renault Duster

The new-gen Renault Duster aka Dacia is the last car on the chart of the upcoming cars in November 2024. To be globally unveiled on 29 November, 2023, the five-seater SUV will feature the brand’s new design language and will be underpinned by the CMF-B architecture. The SUV is also likely to be offered in both ICE and hybrid versions across front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive configurations. We expect the third-generation Duster to hit the Indian shores by mid-2025.