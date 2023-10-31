CarWale
    Tata Curvv continues testing ahead of 2024 debut

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    705 Views
    Tata Curvv continues testing ahead of 2024 debut
    • To be offered in ICE and EV versions
    • Expected to debut in early 2024

    Tata Motors has been testing the much anticipated Curvv SUV aka the Creta-rivalling model in the country for quite some time now. The sightings of the Curvv’s test mule have increased recently. And, in the latest pictures, the Coupe SUVs look almost to be in the production-ready form.

    As seen in the picture, the front fascia of the Tata Curvv is highlighted by a raised bonnet with muscular creases, Nexon EV-like full-length LED DRLs which will double up as indicators, two-layer grille with horizontal slats, and a split headlamps setup.

    On the sides, the Curvv will likely ride on 17-inch alloy wheels with chunky wheel arches. Then the coupe-like roofline seamlessly blends into the rear profile. Other visible highlights include A-pillar mounted ORVMs, flushed door handles, shark-fin antenna, and connected LED tail lamps with sequential function.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Similar to the recent Tata models, the Curvv will benefit from a modern and luxurious interior. It will likely come equipped with features such as a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, touch-sensitive HVAC panel with a physical switch for select controls, and automatic climate control. Also on offer will be features including a wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVMs, 360-degree surround camera, and a sunroof.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    As for the powertrain, the Curvv will debut first in the EV avatar followed by the ICE version. It will likely come equipped with the new petrol engine displayed at the Auto Expo along with the 1.5-litre diesel mill. Upon arrival, the Curvv will be positioned between the Nexon and the Harrier SUV. It will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the Citroen C3 Aircross in the segment.

    Image credits: MotorBeam

    Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV homologated in India

