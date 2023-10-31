CarWale
    Mahindra Thar.e electric SUV homologated in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    • The Thar EV is expected to arrive in 2026
    • Could be powered by a 60kWh battery pack with two electric motors

    In August this year, Mahindra showcased the electric version of the Thar SUV, called the Thar.e. Ahead of its expected debut in the production form in 2026, Mahindra has homologated the model in its home country.

    As seen in the images here, the homologated Mahindra Thar.e is identical to the concept model showcased in South Africa earlier this year. It gets squared LED DRLs, new grille with three slot inserts and Thar.e badging, new front and rear bumpers, dual-tone aero wheels, chunky wheel arches and fenders, blacked-out D-pillar, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

    Inside, the upcoming electric SUV from Mahindra is expected to get a fully digital instrument cluster, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, airplane-styled gear lever, rotary dial for drive modes, and a two-spoke flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with touch-based controls.

    Mahindra has not revealed the specifications of the Thar.e except for the fact that it will be based on the brand’s INGLO-P1 EV architecture. That said, the model could be propelled by a 60kWh battery pack paired with one motor on each axle, with the latter offering the 4WD function. During the same event, Mahindra also pulled the covers off its new logos that will be offered with its electric SUVs.

    Mahindra Thar.e
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
