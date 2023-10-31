Volkswagen opens a new dealership in Indore

Caters to sales and service needs of the customers

Presently has six sales and four service centres in the region

Volkswagen India has added a new customer touchpoint in Indore. Located at Plot #2, Aditya Nagar, AB Road, Bhawarkua, the new facility will cater to the sales and service needs of the customers. Currently, the brand has six sales and four service stations in Madhya Pradesh.

In other news, the automaker recently announced a 45-day-long nationwide program called Volkfest 2023. Under this program, Volkswagen India is offering its existing and prospective customers special offers and benefits on sales and after-sales services along with assured gifts on every test drive.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, 'Madhya Pradesh has been steadily witnessing a significant demand for robust, safe, and German-engineered vehicles, and with a stellar line-up of class-leading models, we will continue to captivate customer aspirations in this market. We have witnessed significant growth in Madhya Pradesh that has encouraged us to expand our network strength to six sales and four service touchpoints that will further build on customer accessibility in the region.'