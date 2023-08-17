Mahindra Thar.e unveiled: Now in pictures

- The Thar EV will make it to the production line in 2026

- Mahindra also unveiled the Global Pik Up at an event in South Africa

Mahindra revealed the Thar.e concept at the brand’s Futurescape event in South Africa earlier this week. The model, which will make its debut in production form in 2026, will also be joined by the carmaker’s new Global Pik Up. Let us now take a closer look at Mahindra’s electric off-roader in images.

The Thar.e, similar to its ICE sibling, retains the boxy silhouette, but this is where most of the similarities end.

The fascia gets a new grille with the ‘Thar.e’ badging and three vertical slats that double up as LED DRLs.

On either side of the new grille are rounded square LED headlamps.

The front and rear profiles get grey-coloured skid plates.

Then, the side profile boasts of the pillars finished in different colours, where the A-pillar is black, B and C-pillars are white, and the D-pillar receives a plastic insert with squared vents.

The 18-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish have been aerodynamically designed.

The chunky wheel claddings further aid the off-roader look of the SUV.

On the top, the roof has two glass elements in between, separated by the Thar.e lettering.

The concept version here is fitted with cameras, although the production-ready car is likely to have conventional ORVMs.

Then, there is a spare wheel sitting on the tailgate, while the headlamp design is replicated with the taillight set as well.

Inside, the electric SUV features green upholstery all around, while the new dashboard gets additional door handles on either side.

Also up for offer are two screens, one unit each for the touchscreen infotainment system and the sleek touchscreen infotainment system.

The centre console features a sleek gear lever, a drive mode dial, an armrest with storage, and what seems to be a wireless charging pad. There is also a place to store knick-knacks right below.