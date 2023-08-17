CarWale
    Mahindra Thar.e unveiled: Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,749 Views
    Mahindra Thar.e unveiled: Now in pictures

    - The Thar EV will make it to the production line in 2026

    - Mahindra also unveiled the Global Pik Up at an event in South Africa

    Mahindra revealed the Thar.e concept at the brand’s Futurescape event in South Africa earlier this week. The model, which will make its debut in production form in 2026, will also be joined by the carmaker’s new Global Pik Up. Let us now take a closer look at Mahindra’s electric off-roader in images.

    Mahindra Thar.e Front View

    The Thar.e, similar to its ICE sibling, retains the boxy silhouette, but this is where most of the similarities end.

    Mahindra Thar.e Grille

    The fascia gets a new grille with the ‘Thar.e’ badging and three vertical slats that double up as LED DRLs.

    Mahindra Thar.e Headlight

    On either side of the new grille are rounded square LED headlamps.

    Mahindra Thar.e Grille

    The front and rear profiles get grey-coloured skid plates.

    Mahindra Thar.e Left Side View

    Then, the side profile boasts of the pillars finished in different colours, where the A-pillar is black, B and C-pillars are white, and the D-pillar receives a plastic insert with squared vents.

    Mahindra Thar.e Under Boot/Spare Wheel

    The 18-inch alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish have been aerodynamically designed.

    Mahindra Thar.e Under Boot/Spare Wheel

    The chunky wheel claddings further aid the off-roader look of the SUV.

    Mahindra Thar.e Front View

    On the top, the roof has two glass elements in between, separated by the Thar.e lettering.

    Mahindra Thar.e Outer Rear View Mirror ORVM Controls

    The concept version here is fitted with cameras, although the production-ready car is likely to have conventional ORVMs.

    Mahindra Thar.e Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    Then, there is a spare wheel sitting on the tailgate, while the headlamp design is replicated with the taillight set as well.

    Mahindra Thar.e Second Row Seats

    Inside, the electric SUV features green upholstery all around, while the new dashboard gets additional door handles on either side.

    Mahindra Thar.e Dashboard

    Also up for offer are two screens, one unit each for the touchscreen infotainment system and the sleek touchscreen infotainment system.

    Mahindra Thar.e Dashboard

    The centre console features a sleek gear lever, a drive mode dial, an armrest with storage, and what seems to be a wireless charging pad. There is also a place to store knick-knacks right below.

    Mahindra Thar.e Image
    Mahindra Thar.e
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Mahindra electric SUVs to sport a new logo

